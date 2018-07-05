Department Of Corrections: Escaped Inmate Captured

Department of Corrections confirmed that escaped inmate Markus Perry has been captured.

According to DOC officials, Perry was caught near 134th St. and the Arkansas River just North of Taft. Perry escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, July 05, 2018. They said he was being escorted from one part of the prison yard to another.

Investigators said he climbed over the fence and into the woods. Perry was sentenced to 25 years suspended on a 2014 case. Records show he failed to register as a sex offender and was charged for that. Perry pled guilty and was ordered to serve two years on the sex offender and child sex abuse charge.