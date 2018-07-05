Wagoner County Sheriff Looking For Group Of Car Thieves

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is looking for six people involved in a rash of car burglaries.

The sheriff's office said people were walking around the neighborhood looking for easy targets - cars that were already unlocked.

Surveillance video shows two young men trying the doors of a car - they see the doors are locked and walk away.

"They literally go from house, to house, to house looking for those unlocked vehicles," Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said. "It's easy for them to get in there, rifle through it really quickly, and take anything they deem of value."

Elliott said they're investigating a rash of car burglaries from the early morning hours of June 19th.

"Wagoner County is a very safe and secure place to live, but we're not ever going to become crime free," he said.

The sheriff said they're looking for five guys and one girl, fortunately captured on video from one of the homes.

"Had this homeowner not had this video surveillance at his residence, we'd probably have no suspect information whatsoever to go on," Elliott said.

He said even if you feel like you live in a safe neighborhood, lock your car doors and take extra safety measures if possible.

"If you can, lock it inside your garage. If you can't, lock it in an area that's very visible to the street that's well lit up," Elliott said.

The sheriff also has a message for the young adults in the video.

"There's a good chance we're going to come find you. You need to come in and talk to us before we go to the effort to come find you because it'll be better for you," he said.

Elliott said if the suspects don't come forward, they're looking at prison time if convicted.

If you have any information about the crimes, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.