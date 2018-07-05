Arrest Made In 2017 Tulsa Murder Case

A man wanted for more than a year for a Tulsa murder is in jail Thursday night.

The Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Derrick Walker this afternoon after a short standoff. Walker was charged last year with first-degree murder for the killing of Carlos Record.

