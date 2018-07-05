Metro Mother Accused Of Leaving Kids In Hot Car

Two children were rescued from a hot car parked in a Walmart parking lot. Their mother, now charged with two counts of child neglect was shopping at the Del City Walmart when someone called 911.

The mother, Kayla Brown told police her kids were only in the car for half an hour, and that she didn't understand why police were called. However, according to health officials a child can be overcome by heat within minutes.

“It starts with you get real sweaty maybe vomiting, it can progress to seizures and then you start worrying about organ failure and eventually death,” said Children’s Hospital registered nurse Lindsey Henson.

According to court documents the woman's children ages 3 and 9 were found inside a locked car with the windows rolled up and the engine turned off. The temperature outside was 83 degrees.

When confronted by the store's manager and police Brown became upset stating "If I was white this wouldn't be a problem."

But AAA spokesperson Leslie Gamble says the Good Samaritan who sounded the alarm by going for help did the right thing.

“Over 50 percent of the time parents have forgotten or the person driving the car has forgotten that the child was in the back seat,” said AAA spokesperson Leslie Gamble.

“Small children's body temps raise about three to five times faster than an adult's temperature,” said Henson.

So far, this year 20 children have died in hot cars across the U.S.

“Although we have not had a death in Oklahoma yet, we have had three near misses here at the Children’s Hospital,” said Henson.

Henson says the acronym ACT can help prevent a tragedy.

A is to avoid heat stroke by keeping your cars locked at all times.

C is to create a reminder. Find ways to remind yourself to check in the backseat to be sure a child has not been left behind.

T is to take action. If you see a child alone in a hot car, call 911 to get them help as soon as possible.

According to AAA Oklahoma has a Good Samaritan law that allows people to rescue a child whatever means is required without fear of any prosecution or liability.