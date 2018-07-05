Mother And Daughter Hopeful Medical Marijuana Is The Answer

Teri French so badly wants to see her mom walk again was almost willing to break the law to get her medical marijuana from Colorado but with State Question 788 passing last week here in Oklahoma, she won't have to. Now she hopes her mom can get it before it's too late.

Sandy Heimbach is about to celebrate her 76th birthday in a few weeks but she will do it from bed a place where she spends most of her time because of Parkinson's Disease.

"I can't tell you the number of items I've come to visit her and I just end up crying the whole way home. It's just, she's still the same person but she's not at the same time," said French

Teri is Sandy's only daughter a close bond proven stronger now than ever. Even as Teri urged Sandy to consider something she never thought she would.

"She really talked to me for a while to get me to consider it cause I just the thought marijuana makes me ill," Said Sandy.

But Sandy is willing to try medical marijuana in hopes of walking again. On Monday Terri filed out the paperwork her mom needs to get her medical marijuana card.

"It means hopefully getting her out to a family function. I can't remember the last time she was at Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas and it hasn't felt the same," said French.

"You resign to the fact that you got it now what are you going to do about it? There isn't a whole lot I can do it's just waiting and see what happens," said Sandy.

It will be a wait as it could take up to a year before medical marijuana is available in Oklahoma. Until then they're holding onto hope that each day brings them a step closer to walking again.