US newsrooms fall silent to honor 5 slain at Maryland paper

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

A Brazilian woman separated from her son in May while seeking asylum in the U.S. has been reunited with her 10-year-old son in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

Marijuana is legal in California, but the illegal market still thrives, undercutting those playing by the rules and siphoning off tax dollars.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid in Compton, Calif. The number of outlaw dispen...

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

An erratic wildfire charging through dry land near the Colorado ski town of Aspen has destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

(Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP). A plane drops fire retardant on homes in the area of Basalt, Colo., Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Lake Christine Fire.

The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.

The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.

(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.

(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.

A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.

A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.

(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...

(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

Newsrooms across the world have been called to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of The Capital who were killed in a shooting last week.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and kille...

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...

(Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Staff at The Indianapolis Star newspaper and IndyStar.com website, in Indianapolis, Ind., pause for a moment of silence, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in honor of those who died and to show support for those af...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). Employees gather in the newsroom of the New York headquarters of The Associated Press, Thursday, July 5, 2018, for a moment of silence for the five employees of the Capital Gazette, a Maryland newspaper, who were killed a week ...

(AP Photo/Adam Causey). Reporters, photographers and editors at the The Oklahoman in Oklahoma City join newsrooms nationally in a moment of silence, Thursday, July 5, 2018, for the five employees of the Capital Gazette, a Maryland newspaper, who were k...

(Brian Krista/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Rick Hutzell, right, the editor for Capital Gazette, is joined by staff members, from left, reporter Selene San Felice, and photojournalists Paul W. Gillespie and Joshua McKerrow, as he rings a bell during a mom...

(Brian Krista/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Paul W. Gillespie, right, photojournalist for the Capital Gazette, is joined by page designer Greg Nucifora, left, and reporter Selene San Felice as he lights a candle before a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m., Th...

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Newsrooms usually abuzz with approaching deadlines fell oddly silent as journalists nationwide paused to honor five people shot dead a week before at a Maryland newspaper.

At a temporary office of the Capital Gazette, where the massacre occurred, survivors gathered somberly at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. Editor Rick Hutzell rang a bell and the staff lit candles for each person who died exactly seven days earlier, The Baltimore Sun reported.

At the New York headquarters of The Associated Press, dozens paused to reflect as Manhattan streets kept humming below. At The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, voices cracked as a moment of silence was accompanied by the names of the five victims being read aloud.

"It was incredibly quiet," said reporter Jane Harper, 55, who once worked at the Annapolis paper. "Not a cellphone rang. Not a desk phone. Not a single sound."

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join in a remembrance of the dead, and many did.

Journalists at The Oklahoman in Oklahoma City worked through tragedy after the deadly bombing of a federal building in 1995, and about 40 newspaper staffers bowed their heads in memory of the victims in Maryland.

"The folks a week ago at the Capital Gazette had a worse experience in their newsroom, and yet they admirably did what they do, what we all do," business and lifestyle editor Clytie Bunyan said.

The newsroom of the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, fell silent in memory of the victims after executive editor Joel Christopher read the names of the dead.

"They paid a high price for doing what we do," he said.

About 100 people gathered at AP in New York to observe a moment of silence, circling around a desk where coverage of national and international stories is planned.

The attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom was "frightening and distressing in so many ways," AP executive editor Sally Buzbee said.

Jimmie Gates, a reporter who participated in a moment of silence at the Clarion Ledger newspaper in Jackson, Mississippi, said being a journalist is like being in a small fraternity or sorority, and an injury to any one member hurts all.

"It was just like a family member being taken away," Gates said.

The remembrance also touched journalism schools. No classes were in session at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism, but more than a dozen faculty members and students bowed their heads in memory of the slain newspaper workers.

One of the victims, assistant managing editor Rob Hiaasen, was an adjunct lecturer who taught his first class at the school in the spring semester. Two other victims, editorial page editor Gerald Fischman and John McNamara, a writer and copy editor, earned their bachelor's degrees from the university more than three decades ago.

Special publications editor Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith, a recently hired sales assistant, also were killed. Deborah Nelson, an associate professor at Maryland, said the killings will be on the minds of people getting into journalism.

"Students will be traumatized by the loss and they'll also be wondering about the issue of safety, which is something we haven't had to deal with much in the U.S.," she said.

Jarrod Ramos, a 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting. He is being held without bail.

Executive editor Paige Mudd of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia said what happened in Annapolis was a reminder that journalists' work makes them vulnerable.

"We're not in the line of fire every day like police or the military, but we do run the risk of angering readers or the public if they don't like our coverage. And you just can't predict how a disgruntled reader might react," Mudd said.

___

Associated Press reporters Bruce Schreiner in Louisville, Kentucky; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; David Bauder in New York; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland; and Adam Kealoha Causey in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.