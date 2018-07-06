Silver Alert Issued For Missing Pryor Woman

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for an elderly Pryor woman.

The OHP says 72-year-old Beverly Castleberry was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday driving to Catoosa from Pryor.

Troopers say Castleberry is driving a Green 2006 Cadillac Deville with Oklahoma tag GOL735.

The Silver Alert states Castleberry has dementia and as of 12:30 a.m. Friday, she had not arrived in Catoosa and not answered her cell phone.

If seen call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 918-627-0440 or your local police department.