California Company Acquires Tulsa's Drysdales

California Company Acquires Tulsa's Drysdales

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Western wear retailer Drysdales Inc. has been acquired by California-based Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Terms weren't released on the cash purchase of Drysdales, which opened in 1981 and has two stores in Tulsa.

The agreement was announced this week. Boot Barn, based in Irvine, California, says it's purchased the inventory of Drysdales and offered jobs to employees at both stores.

The Drysdales website said the business was now part of the "Boot Barn Family" and directed customers to the larger company's website. 
Boot Barn has 232 stores in 31 states and also operates Sheplers Inc., a western wear retailer it acquired in 2015.

