Sand Springs And Chamber Partner On Business Incubator

Sand Springs city leaders are hoping a new tool for small businesses will spark more economic development for their community.

In a post on the city's Facebook page, the city's Municipal Authority recently approved an agreement for the Chamber of Commerce to lease a building at 109 North Garfield which will be used for the creation of a business incubator model allowing small business startups to occur.

"We are excited to bring this opportunity forward for our community through this unique partnership with the Sand Springs Chamber," stated City Manager Elizabeth Gray.

"We hope that in the months ahead small business startups which could not otherwise afford office space can gain a foothold, and then outgrow the facility as they become a mainstay in the Sand Springs community."

The 7,000 square foot building could house more than a dozen office units.

"This opportunity is invaluable and will make a mark on this community," said Kristen Cepak, Sand Springs Chamber President.

"The Chamber will roll out our plans for the site over the next several months. There are a lot of preparations in creating a business incubator for it to be successful, and we want to do it right."