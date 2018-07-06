Sand Springs And Chamber Partner On Business Incubator - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sand Springs And Chamber Partner On Business Incubator

Posted: Updated:
City of Sand Springs photo City of Sand Springs photo
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Sand Springs city leaders are hoping a new tool for small businesses will spark more economic development for their community.

In a post on the city's Facebook page, the city's Municipal Authority recently approved an agreement for the Chamber of Commerce to lease a building at 109 North Garfield which will be used for the creation of a business incubator model allowing small business startups to occur.

"We are excited to bring this opportunity forward for our community through this unique partnership with the Sand Springs Chamber," stated City Manager Elizabeth Gray. 

"We hope that in the months ahead small business startups which could not otherwise afford office space can gain a foothold, and then outgrow the facility as they become a mainstay in the Sand Springs community."

The 7,000 square foot building could house more than a dozen office units.

"This opportunity is invaluable and will make a mark on this community," said Kristen Cepak, Sand Springs Chamber President. 

"The Chamber will roll out our plans for the site over the next several months. There are a lot of preparations in creating a business incubator for it to be successful, and we want to do it right."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.