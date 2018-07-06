Friday Storms Ahead Of Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Friday Storms Ahead Of Pleasant Eastern Oklahoma Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Despite the mid-level ridge still having some influence across Oklahoma today, a weak wind shift will move across the area today and bring a few more scattered showers and storms into northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma.  We’ve been tracking a few spotty thunderstorms early this morning but most of these will be gone by the time the discussion is posted. We still will keep a low pop for the early morning hours. 

Interactive Radar

After the morning to midday hours, the higher likelihood will be across the southeastern quadrant of the region from approximately 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.  I like the depiction of the 3K WRF today and will discount the R3 runs, which crank up storms this morning across northeast Oklahoma.  The HR3 typically doesn’t do well in weakly sheared environments.   I’ll keep a slight chance this morning as a placeholder and see how it works.  The threat for severe weather today will remain isolated and low.  The main threats in this type of atmosphere is torrential rainfall along with one or two storms depositing a wet micro burst  and some hail. 

Highs today will still top out in the lower to mid-90s with heat index numbers around 100 to 104, yet northeast winds will eventually bring dry air into the region by Saturday afternoon and evening setting the stage for some pleasant conditions through Sunday.   Saturday morning lows will remain in the lower 70s with dew points also in the lower 70s.  Any leftover showers or storms early Saturday morning will be focused along the Red River Valley and possibly across northwestern Oklahoma.  Basically, we should be dry Saturday morning across northeastern Oklahoma and remain that way until early next week. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 90s but the dry air (true front) will allow the temps to drop Sunday morning into the upper 50s and lower 60s near and northeast of the Grand Lake region with the metro nearing the mid-60s.  The highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with sunshine and pleasant weather.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure will begin migrating eastward again early next week and may eventually have two distinct centers.  One will remain near and east of the metro keeping some active weather on the front side of the ridge with some deeper moisture advecting from northeast Texas into southeastern Oklahoma early next week.   The issue will revolve the timing and exactly how far northward this area of deeper moisture will move.

For this forecast update, the north winds will quickly erode with southeast winds returning Sunday evening into early next week with additional shower and thunderstorm chances quickly returning across southeastern and extreme eastern Oklahoma during these periods.  The chances for the metro region will remain relatively low early next week.  We’ll need to ponder adding a chance for a few showers and storms for southeastern Oklahoma Sunday night.  After our system moves across the area today, the pops will start back up Monday.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning discussion and blog.  

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.