Man Is Shot, Killed After Breaking Into Tulsa Home, Police Say

Police say a man is dead after being shot inside a Tulsa home early Friday.

Just after 2:50 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 6800 block of East 50th Place about a shooting. Police say a 37-year-old woman told police that her ex-boyfriend had broken through a patio door of the home and she had shot him.

Officers arrived and found the 40-year-old wounded man lying by the front entry door as well several bullet holes in a wall. They say he was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Police say the woman told officers she was watching TV with her current boyfriend when she heard someone banging on the patio door. They say the woman told police she grabbed her gun and fired at the ex-boyfriend as he broke through the glass door.

The woman also told officers that ex-boyfriend had a history of stalking her.

Police are now interviewing the woman and her current boyfriend.

No names have been released.