Man Is Shot, Killed After Breaking Into Tulsa Home, Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Is Shot, Killed After Breaking Into Tulsa Home, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man is dead after being shot inside a Tulsa home early Friday.

Just after 2:50 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 6800 block of East 50th Place about a shooting.  Police say a 37-year-old woman told police that her ex-boyfriend had broken through a patio door of the home and she had shot him.

Officers arrived and found the 40-year-old wounded man lying by the front entry door as well several bullet holes in a wall.  They say he was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Police say the woman told officers she was watching TV with her current boyfriend when she heard someone banging on the patio door.  They say the woman told police she grabbed her gun and fired at the ex-boyfriend as he broke through the glass door.

The woman also told officers that ex-boyfriend had a history of stalking her.

Police are now interviewing the woman and her current boyfriend.

No names have been released.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.