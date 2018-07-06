Federal Funding To Help Repair Tulsa's Arkansas River Levees - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Federal Funding To Help Repair Tulsa's Arkansas River Levees

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe confirms the City of Tulsa is getting federal funding to help repair the community's Arkansas River levee system.

The levee system protects most of Sand Springs and west Tulsa, but there are issues with the levees because of old age.  Inhofe says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will fully fund a feasibility study to help modernize and repair the levees.

Tulsa County's levee system was built in the 1940s and covers around 20 miles along the Arkansas River.

Officials say the levees are old and don't function as they were designed to.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says while the citizens of Tulsa have repeatedly approved local matching funds to fix the levee system, federal funds are crucial to make it happen.

"I am incredibly thankful for Senator Inhofe's work in championing the safety of all residents and property owners in our region who are protected by these levees."

News On 6 has reached out to the Corps of Engineers and Senator Inhofe's office for more details.

