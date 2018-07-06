Tulsa woman tells police she fatally shot ex-boyfriend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa woman tells police she fatally shot ex-boyfriend

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has fatally shot her ex-boyfriend, who she said was breaking into her Tulsa home.

Tulsa police said the man was shot early Friday morning.

Cpl. Chris Butterfield says the woman called 911 to report the shooting. He says she told detectives that she was home with her current boyfriend when they heard a banging on the back door, the woman then grabbed a pistol and shot the man as he forced his way inside.

Butterfield says the woman said she didn't know it was her ex-boyfriend at first, and thought it was a burglar.

Butterfield says the man was shot once and later pronounced dead at the scene.

