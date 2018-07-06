Tulsa Firefighters Work To Get Stolen Car In The Arkansas River - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Firefighters Work To Get Stolen Car In The Arkansas River To Shore


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are investigating after finding a stolen car in Arkansas River near 21st Street Bridge Friday morning.

Tulsa firefighters got the call concerning a possible water rescue just before 7:30 a.m. near the west bank of the river.  A driver called police saying there was a car in the water about 500 feet from the bridge.

Firefighters took two boats out to the car and don't believe anyone is inside, but are using air bags to float the car and get it to shore where they can find out for sure.

Police say they've checked the car's tag and it came back as stolen out of Sapulpa.

