Tulsa Firefighters Work To Get Stolen Car In The Arkansas River To Shore

Police are investigating after finding a stolen car in Arkansas River near 21st Street Bridge Friday morning.

Tulsa firefighters got the call concerning a possible water rescue just before 7:30 a.m. near the west bank of the river. A driver called police saying there was a car in the water about 500 feet from the bridge.

Firefighters took two boats out to the car and don't believe anyone is inside, but are using air bags to float the car and get it to shore where they can find out for sure.

A vehicle is found in the Arkansas River. Police say the car was stolen from the Sapulpa area and officials are working now to get the vehicle out. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/q7oYH0Q0wY — Julia Benbrook (@JuliaBenbrook) July 6, 2018

Police say they've checked the car's tag and it came back as stolen out of Sapulpa.