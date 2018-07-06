Wisconsin high court sides with fired conservative professor

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

A U.S. judge in Sacramento urged Congress and the president to set aside partisan differences on immigration in a ruling that allowed California to enforce some state sanctuary laws.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.

Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage.

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.

Dallas police say a woman shot a man in the head who was trying to steal her sport utility vehicle with her two children inside.

Many students enrolled in Ohio's largest online charter school when it closed have since transferred, but state officials don't know what happened with about 2,300 students.

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage

The ruling sides with former professor John McAdams and concludes that the Catholic school breached its contract with him guaranteeing academic freedom. The court said McAdams should immediately be reinstated.

McAdams sued the university in 2016, arguing that he lost his job for exercising freedom of speech. Marquette argued that he wasn't fired for the content of his 2014 post, but because he named the instructor and linked to her personal website that had personal identifying information.

The instructor later received a flood of hateful messages and threats.

Friday's ruling has been eagerly awaited by conservatives who see universities as liberal havens and by private businesses that want control over employee discipline.

In the November 2014 blog post, McAdams described an interaction between a conservative student and a graduate student instructor of philosophy. The student claimed the instructor refused to allow discussion about opposition to gay marriage during a class and provided McAdams with a recording he secretly made of a conversation with the teacher after the class.

That formed the basis for McAdams' post, in which he argued that the students' experience was another example of liberals silencing people whose opinions they disagree with or find offensive. The post included the student-teacher's name, a link to her personal website and her email address, and it led to a flood of hateful messages.

The threats were bad enough that the university posted a security officer outside of her classroom and she noticeably lost weight. The graduate student eventually moved to another university, where she had to repeat three semesters and revise her PhD thesis.

"Had he written the exact same blog post and not included the student-teacher's name and contact information he would not have been disciplined," Ralph Weber, Marquette's attorney, had argued. "He's being disciplined for his conduct, not any viewpoint."

McAdams' attorney, Rick Esenberg, said that argument was "fundamentally dishonest" and that all McAdams did was link to publicly available information.

McAdams published his post on his personal website, "Marquette Warrior." His lawsuit argued that he has used the site for more than a decade to condemn political correctness and the silencing of ideas that might be hurtful to protected classes, according to his lawsuit against the school.

McAdams was given the chance to return to work after his suspension, provided he write a letter apologizing for his conduct. The letter was to be shared confidentially with the student instructor, but McAdams refused to write it.

___

For the latest information on this story: www.apnews.com/850642597e58465a94f5bb6451adf184

___

Follow Ivan Moreno on Twitter: https://twitter.com/IvanJourno

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.