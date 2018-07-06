Trav's Wild Weather Camp Part Of Oklahoma Aquarium Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Trav's Wild Weather Camp Part Of Oklahoma Aquarium Day

JENKS, Oklahoma -

Trav’s Wild Weather Camp is back for it’s 3rd year of News On 6 Oklahoma Aquarium Day!

This is your chance to catch Trav’s Wild Weather camp and meet your favorite meteorologists!  This year’s show will be extra special as this will be Radar the Weather Dog’s last show.  

The show is free with admittance to the Oklahoma Aquarium.

Wednesday, August 1st

Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks

Doors Open: 10 a.m.

Show Begins 10:30 a.m.

Meet & Greet: 11:30 a.m.

To purchase tickets in advance and skip the lines the day of the show click here

For more details visit our Facebook event. 

