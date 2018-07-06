Electrocution, Fire Injures One In Catoosa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Electrocution, Fire Injures One In Catoosa

By: Richard Clark, NewsOn6.com
Image of the truck from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
Another image of the truck on fire.
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

A truck pulling a trailer hit a power line outside a recycling company, sparking a fire and sending one person to the hospital.

The incident happened just outside CMC Recycling near Pine and 166th East Avenue in Catoosa.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a semi pulling an open box trailer on fire. The cover for the trailer was extended and came in contact with the power lines.

When Osage SkyNews 6 HD arrived over the scene a man was lying on the ground near the truck. Firefighters pulled the man to safety and then began CPR on him.

We're told he was critically injured.

A medical helicopter arrived at the scene but paramedics used a ground ambulance to transport him to the hospital because he didn't have a heart rate, according to law enforcement on scene. 

Firefighters had to wait a few minutes for a utility crew to turn off power to the lines before they could put the fire out. PSO says the outage affected about 100 customers. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
