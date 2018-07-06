Electrocution, Fire Injures One In Catoosa

Another image of the truck on fire.

A truck pulling a trailer hit a power line outside a recycling company, sparking a fire and sending one person to the hospital.

The incident happened just outside CMC Recycling near Pine and 166th East Avenue in Catoosa.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a semi pulling an open box trailer on fire. The cover for the trailer was extended and came in contact with the power lines.

When Osage SkyNews 6 HD arrived over the scene a man was lying on the ground near the truck. Firefighters pulled the man to safety and then began CPR on him.

We're told he was critically injured.

A medical helicopter arrived at the scene but paramedics used a ground ambulance to transport him to the hospital because he didn't have a heart rate, according to law enforcement on scene.

Firefighters had to wait a few minutes for a utility crew to turn off power to the lines before they could put the fire out. PSO says the outage affected about 100 customers.