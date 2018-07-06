ESPN: Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Will Part Ways

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

