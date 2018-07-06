Lawton man wielded 2 knives before police fatally shot him - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lawton man wielded 2 knives before police fatally shot him

Posted: Updated:

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a Lawton man who police fatally shot emerged from his apartment holding two butcher knives and then charged the officers, cutting one.

Police in Lawton released an incident report that identifies Millard Clark Jr. as the man who was killed. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting in Lawton, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

The report says officers James Carr and Christopher Blessing were called to an apartment Tuesday on a disturbance report. Clark was standing in the apartment doorway holding the knives when they arrived. Officers tried to talk to him but he became increasingly angered and charged at them, cutting Carr.

An OSBI agent has said the officers used a stun gun on Clark before firing their guns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.