Another warning shot? Trump's ex-lawyer hires Clinton ally

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has added Bill and Hillary Clinton's close friend Lanny Davis to his legal team.

The latest battle pitting a religious group against a town zoning board is playing out in federal court.

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage.

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo Marquette University professor John McAdams speaks at a news conference in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday, July 6, 2018, ...

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

A white man who challenged a black family's use of a neighborhood pool has lost his job.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses after his resignation but it may be up to the courts to see if it will last.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Pruitt, a former Oklaho...

Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses but will it last?

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen could be sending the White House yet another warning shot by adding a close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton to his legal team.

Lanny Davis confirmed his hiring Thursday, saying in a statement that he and Cohen had talked "many times in the last two weeks" and that the former Trump confidant "deserves to tell his side of the story."

Cohen, who once boasted he would "take a bullet" for Trump, told ABC's George Stephanopoulos last weekend that he now puts "family and country first" and that protecting the president is not his priority.

Cohen, 51, even took his change of heart to Twitter, scrubbing mentions and photos from a profile that previously identified him as "Personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump."

"My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will," said Cohen in the off-camera interview reported on "Good Morning America" on Monday. "I put family and country first."

Davis said he was struck by Cohen's sincerity in the interview, his first since federal agents raided his home, office and hotel room in April as part of an investigation into his business dealings.

Among other things, investigators are looking into a $130,000 payment he handled as part of a confidentiality agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump denies that.

Davis and Cohen's other lawyer, Guy Petrillo, did not immediately respond to messages.

Davis, 72, was a special counsel to President Bill Clinton and regularly appeared on television to defend him during his 1998 impeachment.

He was a crisis manager for Martha Stewart in the wake of her stock scandal and Penn State University after its former football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested for molesting children.

Davis said in his statement that he had been following Cohen's case with "great interest" and in May, before his hiring, suggested Trump fire personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani after Giuliani claimed the president had reimbursed Cohen for the Daniels payment.

Davis argued that Giuliani had become a "fact witness on a crucial question" about the context of the payment and should be questioned before a grand jury. Trump denied reimbursing Cohen and said Giuliani needed to "get his facts straight."

Cohen hasn't been charged.

He wouldn't tell Stephanopoulos if he would cooperate with prosecutors. But he also didn't to dampen such speculation, taking issue with some of Trump's criticisms of the special counsel's Russia investigation and even going out of his way to praise the FBI.

He repeated previous denials that he had any involvement with Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but he refused to criticize the investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

"I don't like the term 'witch hunt,'" Cohen was quoted as saying.

Cohen was Trump's self-described fixer and a key player in the Trump Organization for more than a decade, regularly berating reporters and threatening lawsuits against anyone who posed a challenge to his boss.

In a Fox News interview last year, Cohen declared: "I will do anything to protect Mr. Trump." He told Vanity Fair, "I'm the guy who would take a bullet for the president," adding, "I'd never walk away."

___

Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.