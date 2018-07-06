Town sued over denial of religious group's expansion plans

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The latest battle pitting a religious group against a town zoning board is playing out in federal court.

Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says Marquette University shouldn't have fired a conservative professor over his blog post criticizing a student instructor he believed shut down discussion about opposition to gay marriage.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

A white man who challenged a black family's use of a neighborhood pool has lost his job.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses after his resignation but it may be up to the courts to see if it will last.

Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses but will it last?

President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has added Bill and Hillary Clinton's close friend Lanny Davis to his legal team.

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) - It has become a familiar narrative: a religious group seeks to expand on or build a house of worship, a town rejects the application and the parties end up in court.

In the latest battle between a religious group and a town's zoning board, the U.S. attorney's office claims Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, in northern Bergen County, has illegally barred an Orthodox Jewish group from expanding its current facility or buying property to build a new one.

The town "took actions that prevented Valley Chabad from purchasing alternative sites in the Borough over an eight-year period, and then denied Valley Chabad's efforts to expand on its current site, thus imposing a substantial burden on its religious exercise," a lawsuit filed last month contends.

The town has denied the allegations and contends traffic and safety issues were primary sticking points, and that Valley Chabad didn't meet zoning requirements for houses of worship, including that lots be at least three acres.

The Woodcliff Lake suit contains echoes of other recent disputes.

Last year, the town of Bernards agreed to pay $3.25 million to a group whose plan to build a mosque it had rejected over several years. Similarly, Bridgewater Township settled a lawsuit with an Islamic center for nearly $8 million after a four-year legal battle. Bayonne approved a Muslim group's plans to build a mosque this year after a lawsuit charged the group was the target of hate-filled attacks.

Orthodox Jewish groups have been at the center of other disputes.

The U.S. attorney's office sued the town of Mahwah last year, alleging it used local ordinances to discriminate against Orthodox Jews from nearby New York state. After a series of council meetings marked by angry confrontations between residents, in January the town voted to settle a separate suit filed by a local religious organization, and settlement talks with the U.S. attorney's office are ongoing.

Both Mahwah and Woodcliff Lake are within miles of Rockland County, New York, where towns such as Monsey and Airmont have concentrations of Orthodox Jews.

At a 2013 council meeting referenced in the Woodcliff Lake lawsuit, one resident told council members "we do not need to bring an influx of people from other towns," and a council member spoke of "keeping Woodcliff Lake the town that it is."

In the early 2000s, the lawsuit alleges, Rabbi Dov Drizin was asked by a borough official for a letter "that would explain how Valley Chabad differed from the religious community in Monsey."

Valley Chabad alleges it began looking for a larger facility more than 10 years ago to accommodate its growing needs. It currently is located in a large house on a hill overlooking the Garden State Parkway.

Twice the group entered into contracts to purchase property and both times the town stepped in and bought the land using eminent domain, according to the lawsuit. On a third occasion, the suit alleges, the town modified zoning laws so townhomes could be built on a property Valley Chabad was seeking to buy, leading the property's owner to cancel his contract with Valley Chabad.

The group alleges the town rejected its numerous requests for zoning modifications to expand its existing property.

The town's response to the lawsuit is due later this month, and an attorney representing the town declined comment, as did Mayor Carlos Rendo, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor last year.

The town's statement denied discrimination played any part, and said it was "saddened by the response of the Valley Chabad in their choice to take this action against our quiet New Jersey town, comprised of hard working people of all faiths that welcomed them into our community."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.