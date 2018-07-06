11th suspect arrested in death of teen killed in gang attack - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

11th suspect arrested in death of teen killed in gang attack

NEW YORK (AP) - An eleventh suspect has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old New York City boy who was slashed in the neck with a machete outside a Bronx bodega.

Police say 21-year-old Danilo Payamps Pacheco was arrested Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gang assault in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior," dreamed of becoming a police officer, and his death shocked the community.

Court records show a suspect arrested Tuesday was out on bail in a gun case when Guzman-Feliz was killed.

Diego Suero was charged last September with criminal possession of a loaded firearm. The 29-year-old's next court date is Aug. 24.

Suero's lawyer in that case didn't respond to a message.

