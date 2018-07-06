Body Found Identified As Missing Okmulgee County Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Body Found Identified As Missing Okmulgee County Man

Posted: Updated:
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A body found in Okmulgee County has been identified as a man missing since June 2018.

According to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as Addison “Add” Waddell.

7/3/2018 Related Story: Deputies: Remains Found May Belong To Missing Okmulgee County Man

The body was found near 330 Road and Gun Club Road on July 3, 2018. Waddell was reported missing at the end of June.

Through an investigation, deputies learned Waddell was murdered and arrested Nikki Bain and said she confessed to shooting and killing Waddell.

7/3/2018 Related Story: Woman Arrested In Death Of Okmulgee Horse Trainer, Barrel Racer

Bain is in jail awaiting a hearing.

