Pennsylvania court to hear objections to church abuse report

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The Latest: Arizona closes some forests over fire danger

The Latest: Arizona closes some forests over fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

Pennsylvania's highest court is rejecting arguments to publicly release an investigative grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse and cover ups in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

Pennsylvania's highest court is rejecting arguments to publicly release an investigative grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse and cover ups in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners have filed into a Northern California church for the funeral of a teenage girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015, file photo, a photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and relig...

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at funeral

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at funeral

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

A fire official says a person has died in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border.

A fire official says a person has died in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border.

California fire kills 1 as heat stokes blazes in Western US

California fire kills 1 as heat stokes blazes in Western US

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward to accuse him publicly of groping her twice during a party earlier this year.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he w...

Lawmaker details groping by attorney general, who denies it

Lawmaker details groping by attorney general, who denies it

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations lodged against Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward.

An Indiana lawmaker at the center of groping allegations lodged against Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill has come forward.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Aug. 9, 2017 photo shows Curtis Hill, Indiana Attorney General, during an event in Indianapolis. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he was investigated because four wo...

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). This Aug. 9, 2017 photo shows Curtis Hill, Indiana Attorney General, during an event in Indianapolis. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he was investigated because four wo...

The Latest: 2nd woman goes public about Indiana's Hill

The Latest: 2nd woman goes public about Indiana's Hill

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses after his resignation but it may be up to the courts to see if it will last.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses after his resignation but it may be up to the courts to see if it will last.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Pruitt, a former Oklaho...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Pruitt, a former Oklaho...

Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses but will it last?

Pruitt leaves his mark on businesses but will it last?

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

US-China trade war elevates the risks to the global economy

US-China trade war elevates the risks to the global economy

A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.

A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the...

Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's highest court will not allow the immediate release of a grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

The state Supreme Court on Friday said it would accept further written arguments next week from lawyers for current and former priests who object to being named in the nearly 900-page report.

It had first held up its release in an order June 20.

The state attorney general wants it made public now.

But more than two dozen current and retired members of the clergy say it is replete with errors and mischaracterizations that would violate their constitutional rights.

A two-year investigation targeted the dioceses of Erie, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Allentown and Scranton.

It's considered by victim advocates to be one of the most exhaustive examinations by any state of clergy abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.