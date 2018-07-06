Man Shot, Killed Breaking Into Tulsa Home Was Woman's Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say

Tulsa Police said a woman shot and killed a man as he was breaking into her home. The man turned out to be her former boyfriend.

The woman and her family packed up and moved from the home near 51st and Sheridan.

Police said the ex-boyfriend threw a table through a sliding glass door, went inside and was shot around 3:00 Friday morning.

The woman and a new boyfriend were inside when police said a man started to break in through a back door. Police said she fired five times but hit the ex-boyfriend only once.

"He's moving through the house because the rounds are going from here to here to here, and he was at the front door trying to leave when he collapsed," Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy while police continue their investigation.

Police said the woman said her ex-boyfriend was stalking her and sent her a picture of himself outside her home on July 4th.

Walker said, so far, the shooter's story matches what they found at the scene.

“And everything looks like the guy who is deceased in the front room should not have been where he was and her actions were caused by his actions, and, at this point, it's going to be justifiable,” he said.

The woman told police she didn't recognize who was breaking in until after the shooting.

Police said she called 911 and waited for officers to arrive.

The unarmed man was dead at the scene and police have not released his name.

"All indications is she was in her home doing what she was supposed to do and it was him doing something he wasn't supposed to do that caused him to be dead," Walker said.

Police said the woman had not reported any issues to police, but, they added that's not uncommon in a domestic abuse situation.

Police have not released the dead man's name while out of state family is notified.