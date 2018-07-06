Television Program Helps Osage County Investigators Solve 22-Year-Old Cold Case

An arrest made in an Osage County Cold Case is starting to bring closure to a community that has been asking questions for 22 years.

03/09/2011 Related Story: Osage County Teen On A Mission To Find His Mother's Killer

Cherri Dawn Miller was booked into the Osage County Jail on Friday. Family, friends and investigators say they are thankful to finally see this case moving forward.

Bobby Neighbors was only seven months old when his mom Joanne Goodwin disappeared. Her body was found several days later in Bird Creek.

“I hope we get this done over with, tried and brought to justice," said Neighbors. "We got family, friends pulling in everybody has been here for this moment together and it was cool watching it all happen"

Investigators say the name Cherri Miller-Terry has been familiar to them throughout the case, but they didn't have enough evidence to arrest her until recently when the cable TV show Cold Justice stepped in to help.

"It's good that the family gets to understand and see that somebody is trying to do something on their dead loved one’s case," said Investigator Dale Hunter of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Before Cold Justice, investigators had a lot of hearsay information and interviews that weren't recorded. With the show's help, they were able to go back through and reconduct interviews with everyone in the case.

"This could've taken a year or two to find everyone, get statements made and in this case, these people were able to help us do everything in one fell swoop," said Hunter.

Bobby says he's happy someone is finally being brought to justice for his mother's murder but knows this case is far from over.

“I mean everything takes time of course but this is a big step in the right way."

Miller was booked into jail around 4:30 on Friday and will begin the court process next week.