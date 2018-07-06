Diagnosed With Skin Cancer Twice, Oklahoma Mother Shares Her Sto - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Diagnosed With Skin Cancer Twice, Oklahoma Mother Shares Her Story

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

According, to the CDC there were nearly 1,000 new melanoma cases in 2015. Those are the latest numbers released showing the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Melanoma is the 6th most common form of cancer in Oklahoma. And dermatologists say if it goes untreated it can quickly turn deadly.

Rachel Smith was 30-years-old when she was diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma the most common form of skin cancer.

"At the time I didn't know it was skin cancer. It just appeared as a spot on my face," said Rachel. "It had gotten larger on my face and it was like a wound that wouldn't heal. It would bleed, scab over and it was red and shiny."

Common signs of skin cancer that dermatologist Matt Dohlman says we all need to look for.

"If caught early it is very curable but unfortunately many people delay treatment until it starts causing more serious symptoms then it's much more difficult to treat. Other people who have them before, know what to look for and can recognize them whenever they have it," said Dohlman.

And that's what happened to Rachel a year later at 31 she noticed a spot on her face that also turned out to be cancer but this time it was different she was pregnant with Margaux.

"It just scared me a little bit just knowing I was pregnant so they just used a different approach when they removed it," said Rachel.

Now, fun in the sun looks different for Rachel who takes extra steps to protect her skin and little Margaux's. With SPF lotion all over her body and a hat when they're both outside.

Melanoma is the most deadly form of skin cancer but if caught early it can be removed pretty easily. If not it can spread inside your body causing major issues even death.

Experts recommend everyone receive an annual check-up. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.