96-Year-Old Veteran's Identity Stolen

The family of a 96-year-old World War Two Veteran is warning about the danger and prevalence of identity theft. 

Mary Martin’s mother June Child was a Lieutenant and a nurse in the Army Air Corps. during World War Two. Martin says she believes when the family applied recently for VA benefits for her mother, some of Child’s personal information got into the hands of identity thieves. 

She says the bad guys opened at least three charge accounts in her mother’s name.  Martin says because the family watches her mother like a hawk, they were able to freeze those accounts, and work with her mother’s bank to resolve it.  She fears other veterans or their families haven’t been so fortunate. 

“We got in there at a good time,” she said. 

Honoring America’s Warriors’ CEO Scotty Deatherage says he advises veterans to leave blank the last four digits of their social security numbers, when they apply for benefits.  He also says there’s a very useful section on the VA’s website that’s called “More Than Just a Number.”  It’s a resource for veterans and their families who have been stung by identity theft.

