Weekend Events Around Green Country

Fourth of July may be over, but people are still celebrating this weekend.

Cross Timbers Marina continues July 4th celebrations with “Fire on the Water” Saturday on Skiatook Lake. There will be food and music at the Tall Chief Campground. Gates open at noon and entertainment on the main stage starts at 2:30 p.m. Skiatook and surrounding community vendors will also be out. For the grand finale, there will be a fireworks display starting around 10 p.m.

Saturday is Tulsa Flag Fest. The Tulsa Drillers are throwing the celebration as part of the 918 Nights over July 4th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The party is on Elgin between Brady and Archer, right outside the ONEOK Field entrance. There will be new flag merchandise for sale, food trucks, a corn hole tournament, and a kids zone. After the fun, stick around for the Drillers game and fireworks show.

The Jennings Fire Department is hosting their 6th annual Freedom Celebration all day Saturday.

It starts with a car show and competition at 8 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. Then, a barbecue dinner kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for kids 5 to 14, and children under five get in free. After dinner, be sure to head over to the football field stage where the Charlie Hickman Band will take the stage. A fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m.

Circle Cinema is kicking off their Film Festival and 90th Birthday Celebration on Saturday. The week-long event will include classics, documentaries, special guests, and much more. Saturday night there will be the Tulsa Voice kick-off event followed by a screening of the cult classic “Almost Famous.” On Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., join the cast of “Grease” for a sing along showing of the film. Tickets for the Sunday event are $10. The celebration continues through Sunday, July 15.