Summer ‘Muggies’ Take A Brief Weekend Break

A brief break from the “muggies” of summer is on the way to Green Country this weekend!

The humidity will stick with us for the first half of our Saturday, so don’t expect immediate relief to start the day. But some drier air is expected to spread from east-to-west across Green Country during the afternoon hours, ushered in by an easterly breeze.

Now, despite the change in humidity, the summer heat isn’t going anywhere! It’ll be another toasty day with highs back into the low to mid 90s, but with that humidity dropping it won’t feel as bad as most recent days have felt! Areas to the west and southwest of Tulsa also have a continued slight chance for an isolated shower or storm during the day, though the large majority of us should stay dry.

That drier air filtering in will give us at least one comfortable night to enjoy! Areas from Tulsa to the north look to drop into the 60s overnight, perhaps some low 60s if you’re closer to the Oklahoma/Kansas border! Areas south of I-40 look to stay a bit milder with lows closer to 70.

Sunday will be another toasty one, but quite manageable with that drier air in place! We’ll be back into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon with light winds and partly to mostly sunny skies. Enjoy the lower humidity through Sunday afternoon, because muggier conditions look to surge back in by Sunday evening and Sunday night.

The chance for those typical hit-or-miss summertime storms returns next week as some very weak upper-level disturbances drift across Oklahoma. The best chance for storms looks to come Monday into Tuesday across Green Country. Once again much of this activity will be widely scattered, meaning some of us will get some heavy downpours while others will miss out.

A strong upper-level ridge will eventually take hold again by mid to late next week, meaning the familiar summer heat and humidity will settle back in with highs climbing back to the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week. It’s July after all, so no surprises there!

Make sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!