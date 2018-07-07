Cyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car Near 21st & Southwest Blvd

One person is dead after a car crashed into a cyclist near 21st and Southwest Boulevard.

Police say the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to officers, the man on the bicycle was seriously hurt and paramedics took him to a hospital.

They say the man died while at the hospital.

Police say they believe the driver of the car was intoxicated, so they took the driver to be tested for alcohol and drugs.

They say a passenger in the car ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.