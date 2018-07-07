Rattlesnake museum opens in Oklahoma City - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Cowboy hat and boot stores in Oklahoma City's historic stockyards district have some new neighbors: rattlesnakes and other reptiles.

KGOU reports the OKC Rattlesnake Museum opened to visitors this week. It's home to 35 venomous reptiles, including a Gila monster a 5-foot, 22-pound eastern diamondback named "Big Girl."

Museum founder and owner Carl Sandefer says he hopes visitors will learn to identify different types of snakes with up-close looks. He says rattlesnakes could be coiled up on a back porch, so it helps to have a little knowledge about them.

Sandefer has a background in biology and has worked at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

