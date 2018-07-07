1 Dead After Multiple Vehicles Strike Debris On I-40

A man is dead after a crash in Caddo County involving five vehicles.

The crash happened three miles north of Hinton on I-40 at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say the drive shaft of a semi broke and fell onto the westbound lanes of the roadway.

They say three vehicles struck the drive shaft, one of which lost control, hit the guardrail, and overturned an undetermined number of times.

Investigators say debris from the impact with the guardrail struck a vehicle traveling eastbound on the other side of the highway.

According to troopers, the driver of the vehicle that hit the guardrail and rolled over was pinned for an unknown amount of time before being freed by the Hinton Fire Department. They say 30-year-old Landon Sayers of Altus was transported to a hospital and there pronounced dead from his injuries.

Troopers say the occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.