Homeless Man Threatens, Chases Kids With Machete In OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Metro kids helping a homeless man quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation. Oklahoma City Police said the elderly man assaulted the boys and then chased them with a machete near Northwest 7th and Indiana Avenue.

It all started after 13-year-old Juan and his two friends offered Arturo Montoya, 70, a bottle of water.  

“He looked exhausted,” said Juan. “And we offered him a water.”

Little did he know Montoya would turn violent.

“He grabbed my friend and put him in like a lock position, pulled his leg down, and got his arm,” said Juan. “He punched one of my friends in the cheek and he grabbed my arm and my friend’s arm.”

Juan said Montoya then pulled out a machete and threatened them.

“He said I’m a kill you, I’m a kill you,” said Juan. “I thought he was going to kill all of us.”

The boys ran from Montoya and he chased them down the street waving the weapon. A neighbor witnessed the dangerous situation and called police.

When officers arrived, they spotted Montoya walking with the machete.

“They told him to drop the weapon,” said Juan. “He just threw it and they got him and put him in handcuffs and we went in the car.”

Montoya told officers he was doing yard work with the machete, but they quickly learned it was used as a weapon.

Juan thinks it was alcohol that sparked Montoya's rage.

“I think he was drunk,” said Juan. “He smelled like alcohol.”

Police said none of the boys were seriously injured.

Montoya was arrested and booked into jail on one complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and public drunk.

