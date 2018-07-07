Anti-violence protesters to shut down Chicago freeway

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

A white man who challenged a black family's use of a neighborhood pool has lost his job.

Witnesses who testified about child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church are looking forward to the release of a report by the Pennsylvania attorney general's two-year grand jury investigation.

Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

More than a dozen relatives of a U.S. service member whose plane was shot down during World War II are traveling next week to Arlington National Cemetery for his long-delayed funeral.

(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). This circa 1940s photo provided Tuesday, July 3, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winstead, Conn., who was killed when his bomber was shot...

Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.

A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

Hundreds and possibly thousands of people, including clergy, residents and community leaders, were expected to join the march along a stretch of Interstate 94 known as the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police, which had warned earlier in the week that any pedestrian entering the expressway would face arrest, said Saturday that protesters would be allowed to march. State and Chicago police along with Illinois Department of Transportation employees will provide a "safety barrier" between motorists and marchers.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Roman Catholic priest and anti-violence activist on the city's South Side who will lead Saturday's march, said the protesters will carry a banner with a list of demands. They include: more resources, jobs, better schools and stronger gun laws - things Pfleger says they've been seeking for years.

"When people keep ignoring you, you take it up a notch," Pfleger said. "We are going to continue to take it up a notch until we get responses."

There's a historical significance to marching along the Dan Ryan Expressway - a roadway some believe was built in the early 1960s to separate white communities and poor, black ones. To the west of the new interstate were Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox, and neighborhoods such as Bridgeport, home to then-Mayor Richard J. Daley and his clan. To the east rose the Robert Taylor Homes, a high-rise public housing complex that became notorious for its violence.

It was the kind of racial and economic segregation that still exists in Chicago today.

Chicago police said the city saw 252 homicides and 1,100 shootings in the first six months of this year, a decrease from the same period last year. But those crimes have been heavily concentrated in predominantly black, low-income neighborhoods.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who's also leading the protest, said the city still has "ghetto borders" - real or imagined - designed to keep "guns and drugs in and jobs and schools out."

Pfleger and Jackson argue they've already tried marching through neighborhood streets, outside churches and along downtown's Michigan Avenue, and that nothing has changed.

At a news conference Tuesday they tore up a letter from Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz warning the march could put people in "grave danger" and that people entering the Dan Ryan would be arrested and prosecuted.

On Saturday, Schmitz said an agreement was reached Thursday between "all stakeholders" for police to accommodate the marchers and provide them limited access to a roughly 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) stretch of the northbound lanes of the expressway. He said police would do "everything in our power" to prevent anyone from being hurt.

"The ISP has always supported the public's First Amendment right to peacefully protest," Schmitz said. "Our primary concern has always been the safety of the public and the preservation of life."

___

For the latest developments on the protest: https://bit.ly/2zfpS64

