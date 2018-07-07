Relatives of WWII airman to gather for long-delayed funeral

A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital

A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

A white man who challenged a black family's use of a neighborhood pool has lost his job.

Witnesses who testified about child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church are looking forward to the release of a report by the Pennsylvania attorney general's two-year grand jury investigation.

Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...

Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...

More than a dozen relatives of a U.S. service member whose plane was shot down during World War II are traveling next week to Arlington National Cemetery for his long-delayed funeral.

(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). This circa 1940s photo provided Tuesday, July 3, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winstead, Conn., who was killed when his bomber was shot...

(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...

Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.

A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.

WINSTED, Conn. (AP) - More than a dozen relatives of a U.S. service member killed during World War II are traveling next week to Arlington National Cemetery for his funeral, seven decades after his plane was shot down over Europe.

The remains of Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, recovered from the crash site in France, were identified in December by scientists using DNA analysis.

"Uncle John always was the one who was special," said Wayne Brazeau, Jr., Canty's great-nephew.

Brazeau, 55, remembers hearing stories about his great uncle on visits to his grandmother's home in Winsted, Connecticut. A wall of the house of his grandmother - Canty's sister- displayed his photo, his medals and a dollar bill that he signed before setting out on his final mission.

Canty, who grew up in Winsted, was 22 when he was killed June 22, 1944.

He was aboard a B-26 Maurader that left England for a nighttime bombing mission against targets in France when it was shot down, killing all eight crew members. U.S. forces could not carry out a thorough search of the site at the time because it was in German-controlled territory.

The crash site between Baron-sur-Odon and Gavrus was excavated last spring by a recovery team from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which located human remains as well as personal effects.

Brazeau, a military veteran now living in Illinois, said he served three tours in Germany and would have searched himself if he'd known the location of the crash site.

"I was just astonished when they said where his plane went down," he said.

Brazeau's father, Wayne Brazeau, of Moultrie, Georgia, was 5 when Canty's plane went down. At 78, he said he had only a vague recollection of seeing his uncle in uniform and wondered occasionally whether his remains might be recovered. When the military asked for a DNA sample, he said he knew there might be news.

A burial with full military honors is planned for Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

