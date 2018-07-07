Relatives of WWII airman to gather for long-delayed funeral - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Relatives of WWII airman to gather for long-delayed funeral

Posted: Updated:
(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). This circa 1940s photo provided Tuesday, July 3, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winstead, Conn., who was killed when his bomber was shot... (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP). This circa 1940s photo provided Tuesday, July 3, 2018, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winstead, Conn., who was killed when his bomber was shot...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee

    Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee

    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:58:57 GMT
    A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the...More >>
    A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.More >>

  • Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

    Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:58:52 GMT
    Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.More >>
    Court papers show globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month.More >>

  • US-China trade war elevates the risks to the global economy

    US-China trade war elevates the risks to the global economy

    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:58:49 GMT
    (Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...(Chinatopix via AP). A ship hauls containers at a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, July 6, 2018. The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a dispute bet...
    A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices up.More >>
    A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices up.More >>
    •   

WINSTED, Conn. (AP) - More than a dozen relatives of a U.S. service member killed during World War II are traveling next week to Arlington National Cemetery for his funeral, seven decades after his plane was shot down over Europe.

The remains of Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, recovered from the crash site in France, were identified in December by scientists using DNA analysis.

"Uncle John always was the one who was special," said Wayne Brazeau, Jr., Canty's great-nephew.

Brazeau, 55, remembers hearing stories about his great uncle on visits to his grandmother's home in Winsted, Connecticut. A wall of the house of his grandmother - Canty's sister- displayed his photo, his medals and a dollar bill that he signed before setting out on his final mission.

Canty, who grew up in Winsted, was 22 when he was killed June 22, 1944.

He was aboard a B-26 Maurader that left England for a nighttime bombing mission against targets in France when it was shot down, killing all eight crew members. U.S. forces could not carry out a thorough search of the site at the time because it was in German-controlled territory.

The crash site between Baron-sur-Odon and Gavrus was excavated last spring by a recovery team from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which located human remains as well as personal effects.

Brazeau, a military veteran now living in Illinois, said he served three tours in Germany and would have searched himself if he'd known the location of the crash site.

"I was just astonished when they said where his plane went down," he said.

Brazeau's father, Wayne Brazeau, of Moultrie, Georgia, was 5 when Canty's plane went down. At 78, he said he had only a vague recollection of seeing his uncle in uniform and wondered occasionally whether his remains might be recovered. When the military asked for a DNA sample, he said he knew there might be news.

A burial with full military honors is planned for Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.