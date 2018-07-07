EMSA Issues Heat Alert For Tulsa Area

As of 4:00 p.m., EMSA medics have responded to five suspected heat-related calls in the Tulsa area. Therefore we are issuing a Medical Heat Alert for Saturday, July 7th. EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when medics respond to five or more suspected Heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe. Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time. Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed.

Plan your schedule to allow for frequent breaks indoors, if possible.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

· PRE-HYDRATION is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

· Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

· No alcohol or caffeine.

· If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

· Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.

· Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

· Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave. Tulsa, OK 74103

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne Tulsa, Okla. 74103

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 E. 4th St. Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon – 9:00 p.m.

Dial 2-1-1 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 2-1-1 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.