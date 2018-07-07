Police Chase Suspect Facing Complaints of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

Police say Mark Jones is behind bars at the Tulsa County Jail and is facing a robbery with a dangerous weapon complaint. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Jones is accused of robbing the Commerce Bank at Utica Square Friday. Employees say he walked in with a handgun and demanded cash.

Tulsa Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol started chasing Jones through southwest Tulsa County. Eventually, a trooper used a pit maneuver to stop Jones, which caused him to hit a retaining wall and flip upside down.