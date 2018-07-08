Stellar Sunday Weather Ahead For Green Country

Some stupendous Sunday weather is on the way across Green Country! Make some plans to get outside today.

Some drier air has been ushered into eastern Oklahoma, a welcome change from our typical stretch of very muggy summer conditions. Humidity levels will noticeably climb during the morning, but will drop back off nicely during the afternoon.

Thanks to plenty of sunshine, we’re still in for very typical early July heat with highs back in the lower 90s and very light east-southeast winds. But, with that lower afternoon humidity in place, that heat will feel much more manageable! An isolated storm can’t be totally ruled out during the afternoon, primarily in our far eastern counties near the Oklahoma/Arkansas line.

You’ll certainly want to enjoy the lower humidity while we’ve got it, because muggier conditions look to surge back in later tonight and into Monday. As that familiar humidity increases, the chance for widely scattered storms also increases on Monday. Once again, with storms very much of the hit-or-miss variety, some folks may get some good heavy downpours while others miss out.

Scattered hit-or-miss storms will remain possible into Tuesday as well, and as is usually the case this time of year, a few of those storms could become strong to severe with some locally damaging winds possible. Temperatures will remain seasonable to start the week with highs in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday, but with that humidity once again increasing, it will feel hotter than that.

A strong upper-level ridge will eventually take hold again by mid to late next week, meaning the familiar summer heat and humidity will settle back in with highs climbing back to the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week. It’s July after all, so no surprises there!

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz