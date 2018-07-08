Three Injured In Two Overnight Shootings, Tulsa Police Investigating

Tulsa police are looking for the person who shot a woman in the neck outside a bar.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside Capitol Bar at 18th and Boston.

Police say people started driving away when they arrived.

They say that a short time later a woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

She is expected to be okay.

Police say that at the same time they were talking to that victim, officers learned two men had been shot near Mohawk and Garrison.

Those victims told police another car pulled up alongside them and began shooting.

Both men are expected to survive.