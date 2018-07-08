'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut

Posted: Updated:
(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp." (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp." (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

  • NationalMore>>

  • California, long a holdout, adopts mass immigration trials

    California, long a holdout, adopts mass immigration trials

    Sunday, July 8 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:33:25 GMT
    After years of holding out, California introduces group trials for people charged with entering US illegally.More >>
    After years of holding out, California introduces group trials for people charged with entering US illegally.More >>

  • 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut

    'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut

    Sunday, July 8 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:33:16 GMT
    (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
    Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.More >>
    Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.More >>

  • Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

    Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

    Sunday, July 8 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:33:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...
    A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.More >>
    A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the "Ant-Man" sequel easily surpassed the $57 million debut of the 2015 original in North America. The 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" comes on the heels of two mammoth Marvel successes this year: "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

The two films that trailed "Ant-Man" at the weekend box office hit milestones. Disney's "Incredibles 2" passed "Finding Dory" to become Pixar's top-grossing film domestically, not accounting for inflation. It earned $29 million in its fourth weekend.

With $28.6 million in its third weekend, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" crossed $1 billion worldwide.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.