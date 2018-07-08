'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut

Sunday, July 8 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:33:13 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...
A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.More >>
Sunday, July 8 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:24:16 GMT
(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...
Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest...More >>
Sunday, July 8 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:24:03 GMT
(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...
Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>
Sunday, July 8 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:23:54 GMT
(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...
Energy healer. Heavy metal singer. Food blogger. Meet the offbeat campaign staff that helped propel Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the national political spotlight.More >>
Sunday, July 8 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:23:51 GMT
Witnesses who testified about child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church are looking forward to the release of a report by the Pennsylvania attorney general's two-year grand jury investigation.More >>
Sunday, July 8 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:23:43 GMT
The family of a former Ohio State University team doctor accused by athletes of sexual misconduct says it is "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and is cooperating with the school's independent investigation.More >>
Sunday, July 8 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-07-08 17:23:40 GMT
(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Tim Piazza, seen in photo at right, dur...
The sprawling criminal case against former members of a Penn State fraternity over the death of a pledge last year is about to pick up steam.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.
According to studio estimates Sunday, the "Ant-Man" sequel easily surpassed the $57 million debut of the 2015 original in North America. The 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" comes on the heels of two mammoth Marvel successes this year: "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."
The two films that trailed "Ant-Man" at the weekend box office hit milestones. Disney's "Incredibles 2" passed "Finding Dory" to become Pixar's top-grossing film domestically, not accounting for inflation. It earned $29 million in its fourth weekend.
With $28.6 million in its third weekend, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" crossed $1 billion worldwide.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
