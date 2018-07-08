Slain newspaper editor hailed as quiet but brilliant writer
OLNEY, Md. (AP) - One of the five newspaper employees killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper's office is remembered as a shy man who expressed his brilliant intellect through the editorials he wrote.
More than 150 relatives, friends and co-workers of Capital Gazette editorial page editor Gerald Fischman gathered on Sunday for his funeral service and burial at Judean Memorial Gardens cemetery in Olney.
A memorial service for sales assistant Rebecca Smith was planned for Sunday evening.
Fischman, Smith and three other staffers were killed June 28 when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newsroom.
Capital Gazette editor Rick Hutzell wiped away tears as he read aloud some of the hundreds of thousands of words that Fischman wrote during his 26 years at the newspaper. Hutzell said the 61-year-old's "wisdom cannot be replaced."
