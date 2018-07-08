1 Injured After Dangerous Auto-Pedestrian Crash

A person is reported to be in critical condition after an accident on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

According to witnesses, the individual said to be around 19-years-old was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. First responders were able to transport the victim to a hospital. Police say his condition is bad, but he is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. News On 6 will update with more information as it becomes available.