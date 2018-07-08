Tulsa Police: Man Threatened Woman With Knife And Sexually Assaulted Her

Tulsa Police responded to a reported rape around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was at a business near 63 North Yale when the suspect, Joshua Prior approached and started a conversation. The victim says Prior eventually pulled a knife and raped her.

Witnesses directed police to a house near 4900 East Haskell. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit were able to locate the suspect’s home after obtaining a warrant. Evidence was recovered at the home.

Prior was booked on 1st-degree rape/kidnapping on $75,000 bond.