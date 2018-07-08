Tulsa Police: Man Threatened Woman With Knife And Sexually Assaulted Her

Tulsa Police responded to a reported rape around 5 a.m. on Sunday. According to police the victim was at a business near 63 North Yale when the suspect, Joshua Prior approached and started a conversation.More >>
Three people were injured in two overnight shootings.More >>
A person is reported to be in critical condition after an accident on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to witnesses, the individual was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle.More >>
A Broken Arrow woman is celebrated 108 years of life On Sunday. Wavel Ashbaugh had quite the party today at Forest Hills Assisted Living in Broken Arrow. Friends, family, and staff came together to celebrate with cake, gifts and a live jazz band.More >>
