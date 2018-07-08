Memorial Motorcycle Ride Planned For Man Killed In Asphalt Machi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Memorial Motorcycle Ride Planned For Man Killed In Asphalt Machine Accident

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Rick Deeter died on-the-job after an accident involving an asphalt machine. The accident happened  Tuesday near 71st and Lewis, Sunday his family revealed how they plan to honor him.

07/03/2018 Related Story: Asphalt Machine Falls On Worker Outside Tulsa Marriott Hotel

Just a few weeks ago Rick and his wife Melissa's were excited about welcoming a baby girl into the world. Her name will be Ruby. Rick's daughter, Stephanie, is thankful for the years she had with him and expressed her sadness her sister won’t have the same relationship.

"He's not gonna be able to hold the baby, and just to see her grow up," said Stephanie. "My father meant everything to me."

Rick joined the Marine Corps just before graduating high school. Stephanie says her dad's passion was motorcycles. A collection fills his home with small bikes, pictures, and Route 66 signs everywhere you look.

"He left here Tuesday morning on his motorcycle to go to work," said Stephanie.

Rick died last Tuesday after Tulsa Police say he was trying to load an asphalt machine onto a trailer for maintenance when something went wrong, causing it to fall and land on him.

"My dad was a hard-working, loving man," said Stephanie. "They're grieving just as much as we are. He was like family to them, just as much as he was family to us."

Next weekend Stephanie says friends and family will make a motorcycle trip in his honor and says anyone is welcome to join.

"We'll go on to Ohio to put my father's remains with his parents and brothers," said Stephanie. "This will be his last ride"

The motorcycle ride will begin at the QuickTrip at 11th and Hwy 169 on Saturday, July 14th at 8:30 a.m. To visit the family's go fund me page Click Here

  • 1 Injured After Dangerous Auto-Pedestrian Crash

    A person is reported to be in critical condition after an accident on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to witnesses, the individual was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. 

  • Broken Arrow Woman Celebrates 108th Birthday

    A Broken Arrow woman is celebrated 108 years of life On Sunday. Wavel Ashbaugh had quite the party today at Forest Hills Assisted Living in Broken Arrow. Friends, family, and staff came together to celebrate with cake, gifts and a live jazz band.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
