$55 Million Renovation Of Cox Business Center Set To Begin

Construction is scheduled to begin on a $55 million revamp of the historic Cox Business Center in Tulsa.

The venue is transforming from an arena that seats thousands to the largest ballroom in the state. The center will be a 40 thousand square-foot, multi-purpose facility. A project launch event will take place tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m.

The money to revamp the center will come from "Vision Tulsa". Construction is expected to take about two years to complete.