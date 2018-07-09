Tulsa Riverside Parkway Maintenance Project To Begin

A street maintenance project is set to begin Monday on a section of Tulsa's Riverside Parkway.

The project is located between South Trenton Avenue and 81st Street South.

Lane closures will occur as needed, but two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the $787,000 project.

According to the city, the contractor will be milling, or removing the old surface of the road, patching where needed, and then replacing the roadway surface.

The project is funded from the Improve Our Tulsa 2014 Third Penny Sales Tax extension.

Completion is scheduled for early September.