Washington State Man Killed In Creek County Crash

CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a SeaTac, Washington man died in a crash Sunday evening in Creek County.

Troopers say 57-year-old Michael Teachman died at the scene of the 7:09 p.m. crash on Highway 51 just west of Highway 48 intersection.

A passenger in Teachman's 2004 Nissan Vibe, 19-year-old Anna Teachman also of SeaTac, Washington was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The OHP report states a 2015 Chevy Silverado, driven by 57-year-old Timothy Mullin of Cleveland was also injured and taken to a Tulsa hospital.

The trooper's report says Mullin's eastbound pickup went left of center, hitting Teachman's vehicle.  The OHP says the Mannford Fire Department had to use the "Jaws of Life" to free the driver and passenger in Teachman's vehicle.

The OHP says  the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

