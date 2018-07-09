Tulsa Home Invasion-Robbery Suspects Sought - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Home Invasion-Robbery Suspects Sought

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for three men after a home invasion and robbery early Monday at an east Tulsa home.  

Officers got the call just after 4 a.m. to the home in the 3100 block of South 135th East Avenue.

Police say three suspects drove by the home and spotted two men working in an open garage.  Officers say on the second pass, the three suspects, armed with a handgun and shotgun, stopped and confronted the two men in the garage.  

Police say one of the victims was pistol whipped, before three went inside the home where an older woman was staying.

Police say trio, who all spoke Spanish, stole wallets and cell phones.  Officers say they then fired two shots into the air, before driving off in a four door sedan.

Officers say the victim who was pistol whipped was taken to the hospital by EMSA to be treated for his injuries.

