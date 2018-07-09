The Latest: Lawyer: Alleged Weinstein victim would testify

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidates

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire danger

The Latest: Arizona closes some forests over fire danger

The Latest: Arizona closes some forests over fire danger

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of division

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship

US-China trade war elevates the risks to the global economy

US-China trade war elevates the risks to the global economy

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenches

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancy

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

Trump says he 'can't go wrong' with his top court contenders

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...

(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...

Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.

Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.

(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...

(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's deadline to reunite young children with their parents in more than half of the cases.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

Capital Gazette staffer Rebecca Smith is remembered as sweet and quiet, a good person with a beautiful smile.

Capital Gazette staffer Rebecca Smith is remembered as sweet and quiet, a good person with a beautiful smile.

(Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP). The family of Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette who died in the June 28 attack on the Annapolis newsroom., receive family and friends at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, in Dundalk, Md., Sund...

(Algerina Perna /The Baltimore Sun via AP). The family of Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette who died in the June 28 attack on the Annapolis newsroom., receive family and friends at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, in Dundalk, Md., Sund...

Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.

Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.

(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York. Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, was due in court on Monday, July July 9 for arrai...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the arraignment for Harvey Weinstein on charges that he committed a sex crime against a third woman (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

A lawyer for the third alleged sex crime victim in the prosecution against Harvey Weinstein says her client will testify if the case goes to trial.

Gloria Allred said outside court Monday that she doubts Weinstein's lawyer would allow him to do the same because it would subject him to cross-examination by prosecutors.

Defense attorney Ben Brafman said during an arraignment that he expects more charges against the movie mogul. Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty after he was brought into the courtroom while handcuffed from behind, then uncuffed for the proceeding.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

The next hearing for Weinstein is scheduled for Sept. 20.

___

10 a.m.

A judge has ordered that Harvey Weinstein (WYN'-steen) be released on continued bail while fighting sex charges.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Manhattan.

He was brought into the Manhattan courtroom while handcuffed from behind, then uncuffed for the proceeding.

Lawyer Ben Brafman argued there was no evidence the 66-year-old Weinstein would flee.

An updated indictment alleges the movie mogul-turned-#MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

___

8:50 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein (WYN'-steen) is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Courthouse guards told people arriving for jury duty to wait or use a different entrance as Weinstein arrived on Monday.

An updated indictment alleges the movie mogul-turned-MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with "some of the most serious sexual offenses" that exist under state law.

Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

___

12:05 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein (WYN'-steen) is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

An updated indictment alleges the movie mogul-turned-MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with "some of the most serious sexual offenses" that exist under state law.

A lawyer for Weinstein has said he will plead not guilty on Monday. Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.