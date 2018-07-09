The Latest: Lawyer: Alleged Weinstein victim would testify - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Latest: Lawyer: Alleged Weinstein victim would testify

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the arraignment for Harvey Weinstein on charges that he committed a sex crime against a third woman (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

A lawyer for the third alleged sex crime victim in the prosecution against Harvey Weinstein says her client will testify if the case goes to trial.

Gloria Allred said outside court Monday that she doubts Weinstein's lawyer would allow him to do the same because it would subject him to cross-examination by prosecutors.

Defense attorney Ben Brafman said during an arraignment that he expects more charges against the movie mogul. Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty after he was brought into the courtroom while handcuffed from behind, then uncuffed for the proceeding.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

The next hearing for Weinstein is scheduled for Sept. 20.

___

10 a.m.

A judge has ordered that Harvey Weinstein (WYN'-steen) be released on continued bail while fighting sex charges.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Manhattan.

He was brought into the Manhattan courtroom while handcuffed from behind, then uncuffed for the proceeding.

Lawyer Ben Brafman argued there was no evidence the 66-year-old Weinstein would flee.

An updated indictment alleges the movie mogul-turned-#MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

___

8:50 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein (WYN'-steen) is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Courthouse guards told people arriving for jury duty to wait or use a different entrance as Weinstein arrived on Monday.

An updated indictment alleges the movie mogul-turned-MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with "some of the most serious sexual offenses" that exist under state law.

Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

___

12:05 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein (WYN'-steen) is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

An updated indictment alleges the movie mogul-turned-MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with "some of the most serious sexual offenses" that exist under state law.

A lawyer for Weinstein has said he will plead not guilty on Monday. Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

